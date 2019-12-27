A man found dead inside a big rig on the Grapevine Thursday has been identified as Michael Jean Forgues, 51, of Madera, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
It is unclear when he died but he was found around 8:30 a.m. in his truck on southbound Interstate 5, north of Frazier Mountain Park Road, in Frazier Park. The Grapevine was closed by the California Highway Patrol the previous night due to heavy snowfall.
An examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.