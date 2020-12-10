A Truck to Trunk food giveaway is taking place Friday at Canyon Hills church, 7001 Auburn St.
The event is scheduled from 10-11 a.m. and is being put on in partnership with CityServe.
According to a CityServe news release, the giveaway will feature 1,200 30-pound boxes of fresh food mixed with produce and protein. They’re being provide by the United States Department (USDA) of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
CityServe said anyone in need of food is invited to the event which is first come first served. No proof of eligibility is required. Recipients are instructed to drive through and stay in their vehicles, while volunteers load their car trunks with food boxes.
“Families in our community have been through so much this year. We are blessed to be able to provide families who are struggling with food boxes filled with good food that every household needs,” said Canyon Hills Pastor Wendell Vinson. “Most importantly, we don’t want anyone to lose hope through this pandemic.”