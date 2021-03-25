You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Truck to Trunk food giveaway scheduled for Friday at Canyon Hills church

20201212-bc-giveaway (copy)

Hannah Locquiao loads a box of food for people in need at the Truck to Trunk drive-thru food giveaway held in December at Canyon Hills church in northeast Bakersfield.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

CityServe Kern County and Canyon Hills Assembly of God are teaming up for a Truck to Trunk food giveaway event on Friday.

According to a news release from the churches, the event is taking place from 10 to 11 a.m. at Canyon Hills, 7001 Auburn St.

The giveaway features 2,600 30-pound food boxes mixed with fresh produce, protein and dairy provided by the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers. It’s part of the USDA’s Families Food Box Program, which have been taking place throughout the pandemic.

Anyone in need is invited to the drive-thru outreach to receive the free food boxes while supplies last, the news release stated. No proof of eligibility is required.

Recipients will be asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers load their vehicle's trunk with the food boxes.

Coronavirus Cases