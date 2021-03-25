Truck to Trunk food giveaway scheduled for Friday at Canyon Hills church

CityServe Kern County and Canyon Hills Assembly of God are teaming up for a Truck to Trunk food giveaway event on Friday.
According to a news release from the churches, the event is taking place from 10 to 11 a.m. at Canyon Hills, 7001 Auburn St.
The giveaway features 2,600 30-pound food boxes mixed with fresh produce, protein and dairy provided by the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers. It’s part of the USDA’s Families Food Box Program, which have been taking place throughout the pandemic.
Anyone in need is invited to the drive-thru outreach to receive the free food boxes while supplies last, the news release stated. No proof of eligibility is required.
Recipients will be asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers load their vehicle's trunk with the food boxes.