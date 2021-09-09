You have permission to edit this article.
Truck driver who lost control, overturned and died identified by coroner

The Kern County coroner’s office released the name of a truck driver who lost control of this truck, overturned and died.

Bakersfield resident Nealson Carlos Hanner, 32, was driving on Interstate 5 in Buttonwillow on Tuesday when he died.

