Trout's still surprises in its final days

A couple of surprises came up Friday after the start of demolition of the legendary former Trout's nightclub destroyed April 17 by a fire at its longtime home on North Chester Avenue.
David Simpson, son of the late Bakersfield Sound legend Red Simpson, dropped by the old honky-tonk to make a request of the crew from Sebas General Building Inc. They obliged, and Simpson drove off with about half a dozen planks 7 feet long by 4 inches wide for making a new guitar.
"I didn't know who he was, but I still helped him out," demolition worker Ramiro Saldivar said.
The visitor was specific about what wood pieces he wanted, from the front door.
"To me it was junk," Saldivar said, adding that he normally doesn't honor such requests but felt like Simpson really appreciated the favor.
The other unforeseen — fence theft — was less unexpected: The last time the burned-out property was closed off, someone took whole sections of fencing, leaving nothing the next morning.
On Friday, someone walked off with tarp material from a newly finished portion of perimeter fence — while the crew was installing more fencing nearby. Workers didn't notice until afterward.
Sebas representatives said they hope to have the site cleared by Saturday evening.