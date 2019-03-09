Children got to spend some quality time with their local firefighters on Saturday.
The Bakersfield City Firefighters Relief Association held its annual Trout Fishing Derby & Pancake Breakfast at the Park at River Walk Park. Children from the Jamison Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and local burn survivors were invited to participate in the event.
The Kern River Hatchery planted 2,000 pounds of rainbow trout in the park lake prior to the derby. The trout was donated by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The goal of the derby is to give children a chance to bond with local firefighters and help them catch a fish for the first time.
Money raised from the event helps cover the costs of putting on the derby, such as providing fishing gear and equipment, food, and prizes for the children.
