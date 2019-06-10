An excessive heat warning is in effect for Bakersfield from Monday afternoon to Tuesday evening.
Temperatures are expected to reach up to 105 degrees, the National Weather Service reported.
Heat-related illnesses are likely, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
People with chronic medical conditions, adults over 65, low income households, infants, children, athletes and outdoor workers are more at risk of developing heat-related illnesses, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cooling centers are available when the weather is dangerously hot. San Joaquin Valley and Kern River Valley centers open when temperatures are forecasted at 105 degrees; Mountain centers at 95 degrees; and Desert centers at 108 degrees. If cooling centers are not open, all Kern County Library locations will be available during their regularly scheduled hours.
Local spray parks are also available to beat the heat, as are popular water areas such as Lake Buena Vista, Kern River by Beach Park, Lake Ming and The Park at Riverwalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.