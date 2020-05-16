Paving work will take place on 24th Street between the Kern River Bridge and C Street this week, requiring closure of the inside eastbound and westbound traffic lanes within this area from Wednesday through Friday, according to a Thomas Roads Improvement Program news release.
Work is expected to continue the following week, on May 26 and 27.Closures are expected from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day. One lane will stay open in each direction.
TRIP urges drivers to use alternate routes or allow extra time to get through this area. Work may be postponed for rescheduled for unforeseen circumstances.
