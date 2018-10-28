If we want to halt the spread of the common cold, should we outlaw sneezing in public?
If we wish to reduce teen pregnancy, shall we make dancing a misdemeanor?
If we want to put a stop to Halloween tricksters who are apparently all about "taking pumpkins from porches and smashing them in the street," (as the city of Chesapeake, Va., suggests on its website), should we outlaw trick-or-treating by anyone over the age of 12?
Too late. Chesapeake, population 230,000, has already done it, passing a city ordinance making it against the law for a 13-year-old to ask for and accept a bag of candy corn at the door of her neighbor's house on Halloween night.
The misdemeanor includes a fine of up to $100 — you can buy a lot of Abba-Zaba bars for that — and up to six months in jail, or both.
"The fine far outweighs the severity of the 'offense,'" Katie Greer, communications manager for the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Right on Crime initiative, wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post.
The fact that trick-or-treating has been classified as a misdemeanor, rather than, say, an infraction, is even more startling, she continued.
"Who is made safer by a 13-year-old dressed as Elastigirl sitting behind bars? Jail should be used only to further public safety. It is otherwise a waste of taxpayer dollars and an unnecessary assault on individual liberty."
Any Bakersfield residents who turn on their porch lights on Halloween night have seen older teens — or sometimes even adults — knock on their doors expecting candy treats.
The Californian asked readers last year at what age kids should give up trick-or-treating. While some thought 12 or 13 is a pretty good time to give up "childish things," many said they will happily hand out sugary trifles to anyone who goes to the trouble of getting into a costume and showing up at their front door.
Still, some are exasperated annually by older teens and adults who appear on their front porch on Allhallows Eve.
Detective Jeff Paglia, acting public information officer for the Bakersfield Police Department, suggested enforcing such a law would be a nightmare for street cops who already have their hands full.
"I doubt that a law like that could pass constitutional muster," Paglia said.
And asking police to separate kids by age and spend precious time trying to figure out who's legal and who's not may not be the best way to maintain order in America's suburbs.
Is this the path Bakersfield should take? Or is it more appropriate to get your point across by simply not giving candy to a "kid" with a 5-o'clock shadow?
Chesapeake’s website is adamant that it won’t be “actively seeking out” violations on these age limits. They are simply trying to prevent teens from getting into trouble.
“For example, a 13-year-old safely trick-or-treating with a younger sibling is not going to have any issues. That same child taking pumpkins from porches and smashing them in the street more likely will,” the city says.
But Greer takes a dim view of outlawing trick-or-treating to save pumpkins.
"With so many consequences attending these regulations — including a criminal record that could follow a kid for the rest of his or her life — communities must be careful how they write criminal laws," she said. "It is concerning that the regulation does not include such clarifying verbiage. In practical terms, this means that whether a kid is charged with a misdemeanor, fined or sentenced to jail time simply comes down to a police officer’s discretion."
Chesapeake and cities like it may bear watching, Greer suggests.
In the meantime, watch for our Christmas coverage to find out at what age Chesapeake thinks kids should stop believing in Santa Claus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.