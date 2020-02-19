A Kern County jury heard opening statements and emotional testimony on Wednesday from a man who lost his wife and 5-year-old son in an alleged drunken driving incident on Highway 99 in 2017.
Daniel Mejia, 24, of Redlands, is on trial for six felonies, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of vehicular manslaughter, in the deaths of Karla Mendoza, 21, and Axel Rodriguez, 5, of Half Moon Bay on Nov. 24, 2017.
In opening statements, prosecutor Michelle Domino described how the jury will hear evidence to show that Mejia was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the family's Jeep Cherokee that had pulled to the center median of southbound Highway 99 near Taft Highway due to a flat tire. The impact of the collision pushed the Jeep along the center divider and caused it to catch fire with Mendoza, Axel and 3-year-old Zoe inside, Domino said.
Axel died at the scene and Mendoza was pronounced dead at Kern Medical about seven hours later. Zoe was severely injured in the crash but survived along with Juan Rodriguez Garcia, Mendoza's boyfriend and the children's father, who was outside the vehicle about to change the tire.
A test of Mejia's blood alcohol content later came back as .251, more than three times the legal limit, Domino said.
Mejias' attorney, Christopher Martens, said many facts in the case are uncontested but he planned to focus his defense on the two second-degree murder charges.
"The facts will show it was an accident," Martens said.
On the stand Wednesday, Rodriguez Garcia teared up describing the accident and viewing photos of the mangled vehicle his family was in. He said Zoe was in a cast from her chest to the bottom of one leg for three months to help a hip fracture heal. She has leg pain when she walks and runs, and misses her mother and brother, he said.
