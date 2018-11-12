It was a Friday night and Leonardo Guerrero was in the process of drinking through roughly a case of beer when he learned a friend had been sleeping with the woman he'd been seeing the past nine years, according to court documents.
He drove home, entered the bedroom of the woman and raped her at knifepoint, the documents say. He then left with their 3-year-old daughter and later threatened to kill the child and himself before surrendering to deputies.
Guerrero's trial on rape and assault charges is set to begin with opening statements Tuesday. He has pleaded not guilty.
Court documents filed by sheriff's investigators say he admitted to holding a knife to his girlfriend while questioning her about the alleged affair, but claimed they made up afterward and had consensual sex. He told investigators he accidentally cut her right wrist while questioning her.
Deputies were called to the Guerrero residence the morning of June 1 where a woman told them Guerrero arrived home early that morning. She said she had ended her relationship with him a month earlier but continued to let him live there because he didn't have a job.
Guerrero climbed onto her bed and asked to have sex, the woman told investigators. She refused. He pulled a knife and held it to her side, she said in the documents.
Afraid for her children, who were asleep on the bed with her, the woman said she went along with Guerrero's demands. He raped her, she said, telling her during the act that she was his forever. He told her he was high on cocaine and didn't care about anything, she told detectives.
Two of the children woke up and witnessed the rape, according to the documents.
Afterward, the woman convinced Guerrero to let her use the restroom, the documents say. He alternated between apologizing and arguing with her about sleeping with his friend.
She eventually convinced him to go to a store and buy a bottle for their youngest child. Before leaving, however, Guerrero took their 3-year-old with him, according to the documents.
The woman woke up her father — who was asleep in another room — and her other children and went to her sister's apartment, where she called her mother, according to the documents. Her mother alerted authorities.
Guerrero called a short time later and asked if she'd notified law enforcement. While on speakerphone and with deputies present, she told him she had. He then threatened to kill himself and the 3-year-old, according to the documents.
He turned himself in soon afterward, telling detectives he decided to face the consequences. The child was unharmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.