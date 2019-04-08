A former elementary school principal charged with shooting and killing her husband more than five years ago is headed back to court on Monday.
The trial for 52-year-old Leslie Chance is slated to start this week in Department 1 of the Kern County Superior Court. Trial proceedings were originally supposed to begin Feb. 25 but were pushed back, according to court records. If convicted, she could face a term of life in prison.
In February, Judge Judith K. Dulcich approved a gag order in the case, preventing the attorneys involved in the case, led by prosecutor Art Norris and defense attorney Paul Cadman, from discussing anything with the media about the case other than scheduling issues.
Prosecutors say Chance and her husband, 45-year-old Todd Chance drove the morning of Aug. 25, 2013, to a field off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane. She shot and killed her husband, after which she abandoned the car in a nearby neighborhood and returned home, according to the District Attorney's office.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband’s body was found, but was released days later when prosecutors requested further investigation from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. After a continuing investigation, she was re-arrested in December 2016.
Chance was expected to receive around $250,000 from her husband's life insurance policies, according to court documents.
Leslie Chance was principal at Fairview Elementary School during the time of the shooting.
Aceves-Cortez case
A man initially convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his wife in 2013 is back to court this week after his conviction was overturned.
Jorge Luis Aceves-Cortez is set to be in Kern County Superior Court Department 8 on Wednesday for a hearing to determine when stock brain tissue taken from his wife, Maria Cortes, by the county coroner’s office will be examined by the defense as evidence in the case.
Aceves-Cortez was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 after prosecutors said he killed her by shoving her in the face and knocking her onto a couch, which caused a hemorrhage in her brain that eventually led to her death at a local hospital.
The defense argued that she had a previously undiagnosed brain aneurysm that caused Cortes’ death, although coroner’s office personnel said during the trial that there was no evidence of that. Late in the trial, the defense learned through testimony that the coroner’s office had preserved brain tissue and failed to disclose this earlier in the trial. Judge Michael E. Dellostritto denied a defense motion to postpone the proceedings.
Afterward, the jury found Aceves-Cortez guilty in his wife’s death, after which he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
However, last year the 5th District Court of Appeals reversed Aceves-Cortez's conviction to give the defense an opportunity to examine the preserved tissue.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct inaccurate information. Leslie Chance's trial was slated to start Monday, April 6. It has since been postponed to April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.