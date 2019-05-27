Trial proceedings regarding a former elementary school principal charged with shooting and killing her husband is expected to begin on Tuesday.
After multiple delays, proceedings for 52-year-old Leslie Chance are finally set to begin in Department 4 on Tuesday, according to Kern County Superior Court records. However, the case still has to go through jury selection before the actual trial begins.
Chance has been charged with murdering her husband, 45-year-old Todd Chance, on Aug. 25, 2013. If convicted, she could face a term of life in prison.
Prosecutors say the couple drove that morning to the area of Noriega Road near Enos Lane, where she shot and killed her husband, after which she abandoned the car in a nearby neighborhood and returned home.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband’s body was found, but was released days later when prosecutors requested further investigation from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. After a continuing investigation, she was re-arrested in December 2016.
Chance was expected to receive around $250,000 from her husband's life insurance policies, according to court documents.
Chance was principal at Fairview Elementary School during the time of the shooting.
Eliseo Miranda and Arturo Desiderio
Two Mongols Motorcycle Club affiliates charged with attempted murder in connection with a gunfight with Hells Angels members last year are back in court this week.
Eliseo Ray Miranda, 45, and Arturo Desiderio, 37, will be in Kern County Superior Court for readiness hearings on Friday, when a trial date currently set for June 10 could be confirmed.
Miranda and Desiderio have each been charged with five counts of attempted murder, conspiring to commit a crime and participating in a street gang.
Another person who was involved, Christopher Clay Wilson, 40, was sentenced to three years’ probation on an accessory charge after taking a plea deal.
The confrontation between the two gangs occurred on May 5, 2018, as Hells Angels bikers were attending a motorcycle wash fundraiser in the 3200 block of Buck Owens Boulevard. Several members of the Mongols — who have a longstanding rivalry with the Hells Angels — showed up to provoke the Hells Angels into a fight, according to police.
Miranda and Desiderio allegedly brandished metal objects after which one of the Mongols, 56-year-old Ricardo Viera, fired into a crowd of people at the event. Two people sustained minor gunshot injuries in the shooting, police said.
After Viera opened fire, a person at the wash then fired at Viera in self-defense, killing him. BPD said this man, who claimed that he wasn’t associated with the Hells Angels, called the department several minutes later and reported his involvement.
The man was not charged with a crime, but police said he was in possession of numerous items consistent with being affiliated with the Hells Angels.
Miranda, Desiderio and Wilson fled the area after the shooting but were subsequently arrested following a police investigation. Desiderio and Miranda were arrested on June 4 and Wilson on June 6.
