Trial postponed until next month for men accused in shooting death of CDCR counselor

The trial of two men charged in the murder of a corrections counselor was postponed Wednesday until next month because attorneys said they weren’t ready for trial.

Robert Roberts and Sebastian Parra have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and second-degree attempted robbery in the shooting death of Benny Alcala Jr. who died in August. Parra was initially a witness at Roberts' preliminary hearing, but then was indicted by a Kern County grand jury in connection with Alcala’s death.

