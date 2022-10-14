 Skip to main content
Trial postponed until January for adoptive parents of California City brothers

Jacqueline and Trezell West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, sit in Kern County Superior Court at their arraignment March 3. Alekxia Torres Stallings, the attorney for Jacqueline West, walks between the defendants. Attorneys for the Wests entered not guilty pleas on behalf of their clients, who are facing second-degree murder charges in the boys' deaths.

A Kern County Superior Court judge postponed a trial date Friday of the adoptive parents of two California City brothers until January because their defense attorneys have yet to receive thousands of pages of evidence to review them. 

Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 32, have pleaded not guilty to a pair of second-degree murder felony charges, a pair of willful cruelty to a child felony charges and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of their adoptive children Orson, 3, and Orrin West, 4. A grand jury indicted the parents Feb. 28 after the boys went missing in December 2020 in a case that has garnered national attention.

