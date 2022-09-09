 Skip to main content
Trial postponed for Bakersfield woman accused of fatally striking siblings while intoxicated

A Bakersfield woman accused of killing two siblings after crashing into them on Panama Lane had her trial postponed Friday until November.

Lisa Core, 47, is accused of fatally striking JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 7, while they waited at a bus stop on Panama Lane in December 2021. Core is accused of swerving into opposing lanes and hitting both siblings on the sidewalk. Both died at the scene.

