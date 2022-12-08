 Skip to main content
Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton, 5

The trial for the accused killers of a 5-year-old boy was postponed Thursday until February.

Jeremy King and Johnathan Knight, charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Kayson Guyton, had a trial date set Feb. 21. Guyton was shot while driving with his 7-year-old brother and their mother’s boyfriend.

