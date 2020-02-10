Both sides in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the Benjamin Greene family against the Bakersfield Track Club have agreed to postpone a trial scheduled to start in March after a grand jury report last week described antiquated conditions at the county coroner's office.
Greene, a local attorney and father of nine, died in June 2017 after he collapsed at an aid station where he sought help while running a 5k race put on by the Bakersfield Track Club in extreme heat. A coroner's examination reported that he had methamphetamine in his system at the time of death, which his family has disputed.
The attorney for Greene's family, Eric Dubin of Irvine, said in a news release Monday the poor conditions at the coroner's office could explain a possible false positive drug test. He said both sides have agreed to postpone the trial scheduled to start March 2 until Aug. 3. He provided a proposed court order signed by attorneys for both parties in the case confirming the request to continue the trial date.
"No illegal drugs were ever found on Mr. Greene following his death at the Bakersfield Track Club event, nor were any drugs found in his car, office, or person," Dubin said in the news release. "The people with Mr. Greene that day saw no drug usage, and he even saw his doctor the very same morning for an exam."
The grand jury report said the coroner's facility is cramped, lacks proper backup power for refrigeration units where bodies are stored, has virtually no building security and has an outdated record keeping system. The report also noted burnout among employees.
“It appears the coroner is functioning in the 21st century with 1970s infrastructure,” the report said.
The lawsuit against Bakersfield Track Club, filed in 2018 in Kern County Superior Court, alleges gross negligence and willful misconduct by the club in that organizers ignored weather warnings regarding extreme heat, and instead recklessly operated an outdoor 5K run at Hart Park in extreme temperatures expected to reach well over 100 degrees.
Mark my words, Greene's attorney is going to file an amended or new suit naming the KC Coroners Office in the case. Going after the deep pockets!
