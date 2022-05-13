 Skip to main content
Trial for the adoptive parents of the Cal City boys postponed to July

Jacqueline and Trezell West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, sit in Kern County Superior Court at their arraignment March 3. Alekxia Torres Stallings, the attorney for Jacqueline West, walks between the defendants. Attorneys for the Wests entered not guilty pleas on behalf of their clients, who are facing second-degree murder charges in the boys' deaths.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

A Kern County judge granted a motion Friday to postpone the trial date to July for the adoptive parents accused of murder in the death of two California City boys.

Trezell, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, have pleaded not guilty to a pair of second-degree murder felony charges, a pair of willful cruelty to a child felony charges and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of their adoptive children Orson, 3, and Orrin West, 4.

A trial date was set for May 23, but Judge Juditch Dulcich granted a motion to postpone the trial until July 25.

No reason was given for the delay, but Deputy District Eric Smith did not object to the motion.

