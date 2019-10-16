The trial for the former elementary school principal accused of murdering her husband and leaving his body in an orchard in 2013 is expected to last at least four months.
Leslie Chance, 52, appeared in court Wednesday morning for a readiness hearing for a new murder trial after her first ended in a mistrial June 28. Tony Lidgett, Chance's attorney, and Deputy District Attorney Art Norris discussed the schedule for Chance's trial in detail during the hearing.
Norris said he expected the trial to last as long as six months, while Lidgett argued for four months, adding that the defense's argument was only expected to last about a week to a week and a half.
Chance's readiness hearing was continued until Oct 21. That hearing will determine when her trial will be scheduled to begin.
Her retrial was initially scheduled to begin Oct. 21.
Chance is charged in the murder of her husband, Todd Chance, 45, on Aug. 25, 2013. If convicted, she could face life in prison.
Prosecutors say the couple drove that morning to the area of Noriega Road near Enos Lane, where Chance is alleged to have shot and killed her husband. Prosecutors say she abandoned the car in a nearby neighborhood and returned home by taxi and on foot.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband's body was found, but was released days later when prosecutors requested further inquiry from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. She was arrested again in December 2016.
Chance, who was principal at Fairview Elementary School at the time of the shooting, was expected to receive around $250,000 from her husband's life insurance policies, according to documents filed in Kern County Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.