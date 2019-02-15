The murder trial of former elementary school principal Leslie Chance has been confirmed to begin later this month and given a time estimate of 80 days.
During a hearing Friday before Superior Court Judge Judith K. Dulcich, the attorneys involved in the case agreed to a gag order stating neither side is to discuss anything with the media other than scheduling issues.
There had previously been an unofficial agreement between Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman and prosecutor Art Norris to not speak with the media.
Chance, 52, has pleaded not guilty to gunning down her husband more than five years ago. She faces a life term in prison if convicted.
She's due back in Department 1 of Superior Court on Feb. 25, when Dulcich will check if there's an open courtroom to assign the case. Between jury selection and other factors, it will likely be weeks before opening statements are presented.
Prosecutors say Chance and her husband drove the morning of Aug. 25, 2013, to a field off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane. She shot and killed Todd Chance, 45, then abandoned the car in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood, according to the District Attorney's office.
Chance then made her way home by using a taxi and walking, prosecutors say.
She was first arrested days after Todd Chance's body was found, but released days later when prosecutors requested further investigation on the part of sheriff's investigators. Detectives rearrested her in December 2016.
Chance stood to receive $250,000 from her husband's life insurance policies, according to court documents. It's alleged she learned about criminal investigative techniques and tried to cover her tracks through information she gained after attending a "CSI" exhibit in Las Vegas about two months before the killing.
She was principal at Fairview Elementary School at the time of the slaying.
