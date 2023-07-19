The trial of two men accused of killing a corrections counselor was postponed Wednesday until September after the 5th District Court of Appeal paused proceedings while considering The Bakersfield Californian’s request to quash a subpoena the paper was served.
The Californian was served a subpoena by a public defender for notes taken by a reporter while interviewing a co-defendant accused of killing California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor Benny Alcala Jr. Robert Roberts and Sebastian Parra were charged in Alcala’s death after he was shot and killed in a southwest Bakersfield Target parking lot in August last year.
Both men have pleaded not guilty to all charges, including murder and second-degree attempted robbery.
Roberts’ defense attorney, Lexi Blythe, served a subpoena to The Bakersfield Californian seeking notes reporter Ishani Desai created during a jailhouse interview of Parra.
Kern County Superior Court Judge Elizabet Rodriguez ordered The Californian to turn over its notes, saying they were vital to the defense of Roberts. The Californian appealed the decision to the 5th District Court of Appeal. The paper’s counsel, Thomas R. Burke of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, said the First Amendment and Shield Law offer protections to reporters against disclosure.
Judge Eric Bradshaw set a hearing for Sept. 13 to see if the criminal trial can be reinstated.
Deputy District Attorney John Allen noted during the hearing he seeks to try the defendants together.