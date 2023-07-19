The trial of two men accused of killing a corrections counselor was postponed Wednesday until September after the 5th District Court of Appeal paused proceedings while considering The Bakersfield Californian’s request to quash a subpoena the paper was served.

The Californian was served a subpoena by a public defender for notes taken by a reporter while interviewing a co-defendant accused of killing California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor Benny Alcala Jr. Robert Roberts and Sebastian Parra were charged in Alcala’s death after he was shot and killed in a southwest Bakersfield Target parking lot in August last year.

