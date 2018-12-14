A trial date was set for March 25 in the misdemeanor case against Supervisor Leticia Perez during a hearing Friday afternoon.
The two misdemeanors against Perez stem from her voting on a marijuana issue in which her husband, cannabis lobbyist Fernando Jara, "was receiving financial profit for his work within the County of Kern on cannabis interest," according to court documents.
Perez has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
One charge says Perez "used her official position to influence a governmental decision in which she knew she had a financial interest," the other that she knowingly failed to "file a statement disclosing her investments, interest in real property and income" during a period of 2016.
The charges carry a maximum sentence of up to six months for each count, and one of the counts carries an additional potential punishment barring her from running for an elected office for four years.
