A trial date has been set for a Tehachapi man charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in the death of a woman in September 2017.
Dominick Curley is scheduled for trial June 10 on the manslaughter charge and vehicle code violations of crossing double yellow lines and exceeding the 55 mph speed limit in the crash that killed 47-year-old Lynn Marie Noyce of Palmdale.
The impact between Curley's Pontiac Vibe and Noyce's Kia Optima knocked the Pontiac's engine from its frame, according to court documents filed by the California Highway Patrol. The engine was located on the west side of the roadway down an embankment, where it started a small brush fire.
The crash occurred at about 5:15 a.m. Sept. 22. Witnesses told officers Curley was speeding south on Tehachapi-Willow Springs Road, north of Oak Creek Road, and crossing double yellow lines to enter the northbound lane and pass vehicles.
When Curley returned to the southbound lane his car began swerving, witnesses said in the documents. He lost control and the car traveled into the northbound lane and collided with Noyce's Optima. Her car rotated 180 degrees and slid down the east embankment.
Noyce died at the scene.
Curley's car came to a stop in the middle of the highway. He was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he told officers he was driving at about 70 mph when he lost control while approaching a curve in the roadway, according to the documents.
Data obtained from the Pontiac showed it was traveling between 80 to 90 mph at impact, according to the documents.
Curley told investigators he smoked marijuana around 8 p.m. the night before then went to bed. He said he left for work at about 5 a.m. and didn't feel any effects from the pot.
There was apparently no evidence of intoxication as prosecutors did not file DUI charges against him.
Curley is next due in court for a readiness hearing May 24.
