 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trial date set for former KCSO deputy accused of sexual misconduct

Slide Court Report

A trial date was set Wednesday for a former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy with sexual misconduct allegations from five women, which tally to eight felonies and three misdemeanors.

A readiness hearing to determine if Michael Everett Clark’s case is ready for trial was set for Oct. 14. A tentative trial date was set for Oct. 24.

Coronavirus Cases