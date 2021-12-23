Trial date has been set for second case against Tastries Bakery

A trial date in the case against Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller has been set for July 25.
Judge Eric Bradshaw and lawyers for either side met Thursday to move the original trial date from February.
The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing re-filed its complaint against Tastries Bakery in 2018, after a Kern County judge ruled Miller could refuse to serve her cake to a lesbian couple. Forcing Miller to serve the cake violated her First Amendment rights, Judge David Lampe said in his ruling.