The Bakersfield single mother never made it home one cold November 1997 night after shooting pool and drinking beer at a local bar.

A Golden Empire Transit worker spotted Cari Anderson’s bare leg poking out from bushes in a maintenance yard. Gruesome pictures of what he found flashed Friday for a Kern County jury. Anderson’s face, mottled with dark bruises and blood pooling around her slashed throat, prompted gasps and tears from audience members.

