The Bakersfield single mother never made it home one cold November 1997 night after shooting pool and drinking beer at a local bar.
A Golden Empire Transit worker spotted Cari Anderson’s bare leg poking out from bushes in a maintenance yard. Gruesome pictures of what he found flashed Friday for a Kern County jury. Anderson’s face, mottled with dark bruises and blood pooling around her slashed throat, prompted gasps and tears from audience members.
Authorities didn’t arrest anyone in the attempted murder and rape of Anderson for about 23 years until Bakersfield Police Department officers apprehended a man living in Oklahoma by using DNA, prosecutor Ken Russell said during his opening statements Friday in Kern County Superior Court. He's asking for a guilty verdict on all counts.
Defendant Michael Fontes appeared in court wearing a light purple dress shirt, white tennis shoes and dark pants, but is still held on no bail. He’s pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, rape by force or fear, sodomy, aggravated mayhem and kidnapping for robbery.
Anderson died Oct. 3, 2021 at 63 years old from injuries unrelated to this case. While The Californian generally does not name alleged victims of sexual assault, Anderson publicly shared her story multiple times before her death.
Anderson, 39 years old in 1997, got thousands of dollars from a disability check and stowed it in her purse, Russell said. She went to Buckhorn Bar — which no longer exists — on Nov. 23, 1997 with a cash-filled purse that became visible to patrons when Anderson gave $200 to a woman seeking money for Christmas presents, he added.
The Buckhorn’s bartender — who will testify — saw two Hispanic men in Buckhorn playing pool with Anderson and ultimately saw them leave with her, Russell said. Anderson’s daughter will also testify.
But Deputy Public Defender Sebastien Bauge said the Buckhorn’s bartender didn’t initially see Anderson leave the bar — he changed his story as the years progressed. Anderson identified two different people and not Fontes, but their DNA didn’t match what was left at the scene, Bauge added.
“We want to hold someone responsible for what happened to her,” Bauge said, who’s asking for a complete acquittal. “But that person is not Michael Fontes.”
Anderson survived the attack in part because Bakersfield’s temperature dropped to about 50 degrees that night, Russell said. The DNA collected from a rape or sodomy test allowed authorities to create a DNA profile in 2002, he added.
But there weren’t any matches for the DNA and the case went cold.
A BPD detective in 2019 then had the idea to start comparing the DNA profile to other “databases” and she happened to get a hit on two brothers living in Oklahoma City, Okla., Russell said.
With help from the FBI, BPD had suspects and formed a task force to narrow them down. Officers followed the two brothers — who were truck drivers — and collected trash they threw away, Russell said.
Fontes’ trash was picked by BPD officers in Nevada and it was tested for DNA. It matched the person who raped Anderson, Russell said.
Bague, the deputy public defender, didn’t doubt Anderson suffered an attack but said his client didn’t have sex with her. Fontes and Anderson parted ways, and nothing came of their interaction until 25 years later with the apparent DNA match.
Police collected used condoms where Anderson was found, but it didn’t match Fontes’ DNA, he said. There isn’t a complete story about how Anderson got to that field and there’s evidence that she may have gone somewhere else, Bague said.
“We want the truth to be simple, we want the truth to be easy,” Bague said. It’s nice when people can say we got the bad guy, he said.
“But sometimes the truth isn’t simple,” Bague said. “It’s complicated. Sometimes the truth has messy details wrapped up in it.”
Testimony continues Aug. 18.
