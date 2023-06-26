Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A new practice by the Kern County Sheriff's Office to apprehend suspects who deputies believe are messaging children for sex was scrutinized Monday as opening statements and testimony began in the trial of a former California Highway Patrol officer netted by deputies through this investigatory method.

The practice revolves around sheriff's deputies posing as minors on apps, discussing sexual topics with suspects and planning to meet up with them. It was started by KCSO Sgt. James Newell around the beginning of 2020 after he read about a similar "decoy operation" from Homeland Security and wanted to proactively prevent minors from falling prey to inappropriate contact, according to his testimony.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 