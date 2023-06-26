A new practice by the Kern County Sheriff's Office to apprehend suspects who deputies believe are messaging children for sex was scrutinized Monday as opening statements and testimony began in the trial of a former California Highway Patrol officer netted by deputies through this investigatory method.
The practice revolves around sheriff's deputies posing as minors on apps, discussing sexual topics with suspects and planning to meet up with them. It was started by KCSO Sgt. James Newell around the beginning of 2020 after he read about a similar "decoy operation" from Homeland Security and wanted to proactively prevent minors from falling prey to inappropriate contact, according to his testimony.
More than two dozen people since 2020 have been arrested on suspicion of charges related to contacting a minor to perform for sex. It's resulted in some high profile arrests, too: The former Condors head athletic coach and a man who was once a basketball coach for the Kern High School District have been apprehended through deputies following this method.
Monday's trial focused on former Bakersfield CHP Officer Brian Pardue, who was arrested in July 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to two felonies: contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense and contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense.
Defense attorneys tore holes in KCSO's investigation during their cross-examination of Newell, the KCSO sergeant. Redirect examination by prosecutor Ken Russell didn't begin Monday, and will happen Tuesday.
The case
Russell said Skout — the app in which deputies and Pardue chatted — only allows adults to create a profile. Newell created a fake persona named Sidney, waited for Pardue to contact him and then have "sexy talk" with the suspect, Russell said during his opening statements.
Newell told Pardue he was underage and both were still communicating, often exchanging sexually explicit messages, according to the messages shown in court.
Defense attorney Jared Thompson however emphasized in his opening statements there was no child contacted by Pardue in this case, and his client contacted Newell's fake persona after seeing the profile indicated the person was 18 or 19.
Pardue had a lack of intimacy in his marriage and going online to engage in these messages was an outlet, Thompson said. His client never left the house to meet with Newell's fake persona even though Pardue had every means to do so, he added.
Thompson said he plans on calling to the stand a witness to testify about online sexual behaviors and how it's a safe place for people to fulfill their desires in an anonymous way.
"There was no minor, there was no meeting," Thompson said. "It was all manufactured."
He's seeking a not guilty verdict on all counts.
The trial is estimated to finish this week, Russell said.
Investigatory methods
The practice of creating fake profiles online and waiting for messages doesn't have guidelines behind it, Newell, the KCSO sergeant, testified.
There could have been evidence helping to clear Pardue's name, Thompson said. However, that evidence wasn't saved by Newell despite having the ability to do so, according to his testimony.
There also weren't any guidelines created to save these messages, Newell testified under cross-examination.
Russell will begin his redirect examination Tuesday morning.
