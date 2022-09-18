 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Treating your most valuable asset': KP hosts open house for medical offices

Kaiser Permanente had plenty of help with the foot traffic Sunday during an open house for the pediatric services offered at its medical offices on Ming Avenue.

As it turns out, the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market was a perfect draw, with hundreds seeking fresh meat, organic produce and other fare also stopping into the clinic to get vaccines, visit the face-painting booth with kids or watch as children ran in an oversized hamster wheel. The larger-than-life exercise machine also used the energy it created to make snow cones that were also enjoyed.

Coronavirus Cases