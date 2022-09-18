'Treating your most valuable asset': KP hosts open house for medical offices

Kaiser Permanente had plenty of help with the foot traffic Sunday during an open house for the pediatric services offered at its medical offices on Ming Avenue.
As it turns out, the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market was a perfect draw, with hundreds seeking fresh meat, organic produce and other fare also stopping into the clinic to get vaccines, visit the face-painting booth with kids or watch as children ran in an oversized hamster wheel. The larger-than-life exercise machine also used the energy it created to make snow cones that were also enjoyed.
Attendance also wasn't hurt by the fact that the day's 85-degree high made for perfect weather to go on an outdoor stroll to the local farmers market.
"It was nice, because we're not Kaiser members, but we were able to get our flu shots," said Trisha Sanchez, who was holding up her 2-year-old son Beckett while he used crayons on a coloring book at one of the informational tables, while her 6-year-old daughter Parker watched.
"We wanted to give the public and our members an opportunity to come and meet some of our physicians and our pediatricians, our family medicine physicians — bring their kids, and have a little fun," said Kristin Weber, director of public affairs for Kaiser Permanente in Kern County, referring to the balloon animals, face-painting and the hamster wheel.
Dr. Ebrahim Oomerjee, who heads up pediatric services at the Kaiser Permanente location, said the event was part of an important effort to be more proactive and let the community know about all the services available at the location, something he'd like to see more often.
"I think people are generally interested in their health, and sometimes they don't have the right access to it or the right resources to follow," Oomerjee said, noting some of the challenges health officials have identified with telehealth care, which was a focus during the pandemic.
"Putting a face (to health care) is much more effective, than you know, me saying over the phone or sending a letter saying you should do this or get this shot or that shot," he added. "You need a person and you have to trust the person who's treating your most valuable asset: your health."