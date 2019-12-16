All trash and recycling services in the city of Bakersfield will be delayed by one day during the weeks of the Christmas and New Year's holidays, according to a city news release.
There will be no pick up on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Services on Wednesday will be one day later on Thursday, Thursday collections on Friday and Friday collections on Saturday, according to the news release.
Services on Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 30, and Dec. 31 will be as normally scheduled, according to the release.
In addition, the Mount Vernon Green Waste Facility will be closed on Dec. 25 and will reopen at 7 a.m. Dec. 26. The facility will also be closed on Jan. 1 and reopen on Jan.2, according to the release.
Christmas trees can be recycled at the facility located two miles south of Highway 58 on south Mount Vernon Avenue. All ornaments, bulbs, lights and plastic or metal stands should be removed from the tree before recycling, according to the release.
Christmas trees can also be recycled at Bakersfield College at the south parking lot on the corner of Haley and University, or the fairgrounds parking lot at the corner of Belle Terrace and P Street from Dec. 25 to Jan. 11., according to the release.
If your tree is small enough, it can be recycled in your green waste container, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.