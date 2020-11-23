Because of the Thanksgiving holiday this Thursday, there will be some alterations to the local trash collection schedule within city limits.
According to a news release from the city of Bakersfield, all trash, recycling and green waste that was scheduled for collection Thursday will now be picked up on Friday, the city said. In turn, Friday collections are being scheduled for Saturday.
Also, the Mt. Vernon Green Waste Facility will also be closed Thursday, the city said.
For more information, please call 326-3114.