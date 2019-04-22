City Recreation & Parks worker Jose Saavedra tossed a bag of trash atop a mountain of refuse he and co-worker, Luis Velasquez, had collected Monday at Beale Park in central Bakersfield.
The white trash bags filled the back of a city-owned pickup — piled high.
It was Monday, the day after Easter Sunday, and the trash that filled the pickup bed was proof positive that large crowds of people serving Easter dinners, having egg hunts, sipping sodas and dipping chips generate tons of trash.
The day after Easter Sunday is always a challenge for city parks workers who fanned out across the city's 59 parks Monday to clean up after the picnics, barbecues and family gatherings.
It was a big effort.
"The trash we picked up was about three times normal," said Dianne Hoover, director of Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department.
"No grass is being cut today, no trimming — just trash pickup," she said Monday morning.
Most of the trash at the parks ends up in the garbage cans. But when they fill, park-goers deposit their refuse around the trash areas. A few leave their leavings wherever they fall.
"We find people who take the time to reserve a picnic area tend to be responsible and feel responsible about picking up after themselves," Hoover said.
But she would like to see every group that uses one of the city parks take responsibility for disposing all the trash they carry in — even if that means carrying it back out.
Recreation and Parks has weathered years of reduced budgets and fewer staff, Hoover acknowledged.
"We saw a big staff reduction following the big economic downturn," she said.
The department has responded with efforts to make each crew is more efficient and to deploy them when and where they're needed most. That included the introduction of afternoon shifts, a departure from morning-only schedules, Hoover said.
But the narrow passage of Measure N by city residents last November will allow the city to hire more employees to care for the dozens of parks and more than 150 miles of streetscapes the department is responsible for maintaining.
The tax increase took effect this month, and it's expected to generate some $71 million in new funding, much of it going to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Part of the money authorized by Measure N will go to creating "rapid response teams" to deal with code enforcement issues and homeless issues, including vandalism and bigger problems than litter at city parks.
"The police department, code enforcement, planning — we are all working together," she said.
Hoover expects her department will be where she hopes it will be by fall.
As Velasquez raked up tiny paper strips, Easter confetti and even bits of egg shells, he said it's impossible to get it all.
But as he and his co-worker drove away, they left Beale Park much more attractive than they found it.
If only park users would do the same.
