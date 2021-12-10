You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Transportation Commission to spend $1.1M for median cable barrier near Buttonwillow

Wintry Weather

A California Highway Patrol unit follows a tow truck next to the median as other vehicles are lined up while stopped on northbound I-5 waiting for the freeway to reopen near Redding.

 Mike Chapman / The Record Searchlight via AP

The California Transportation Commission this week allocated $1.1 million for construction of a median cable barrier near Buttonwillow on Interstate 5 from 2.2 miles north of Stockdale Highway to Blue Star Memorial Highway.

The funding comes from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, according to a California Transportation Commission news release.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 159,721

  • Deaths: 1,870

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 152,696 

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 91.78

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 92.34

  • Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

Updated: 12/10/21

More Coronavirus coverage

 