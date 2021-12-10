Transportation Commission to spend $1.1M for median cable barrier near Buttonwillow

The California Transportation Commission this week allocated $1.1 million for construction of a median cable barrier near Buttonwillow on Interstate 5 from 2.2 miles north of Stockdale Highway to Blue Star Memorial Highway.
The funding comes from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, according to a California Transportation Commission news release.
SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.
For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.