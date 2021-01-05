The Kern County Network for Children and Kern County Department of Human Services is hosting a community training over Zoom this week to help people recognize signs pertaining to child abuse and neglect.
The free training session is scheduled for Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Kern County Network for Children. The news release added that the session is designed for residents serving in education, health care, faith-based communities, business and others that work with children and families.
For more information, please call Alexis Shaw at 636-4993.