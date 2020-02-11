The California Living Museum has announced its annual Wildlife Rehabilitation Program training classes are scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. March 21 and 22 at the zoo.
The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. March 12.
Volunteers assist CALM’s animal keepers in the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and will learn how to care for more than 900 injured and orphaned animals that come to the facility each year. A $20 materials fee will be charged for the rehabilitation class. Class is limited to 30 people.
For those who are intrigued by the ocean, the California Coast Room Interpreter training class is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. March 14 at the zoo. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. March 9.
Interpreters will educate visitors about a variety of California Coast sea life. CCR Interpreters must submit to fingerprinting and a T.B. test at their expense.
Wildlife Rehabilitation Program volunteers and CCR Interpreters must be at least 18 years old.
All attendees are required to provide a yearly commitment to the program, and there is a minimum time requirement of eight hours a month for Wildlife Rehabilitation Program volunteers and four hours a month for CCR Interpreters.
Applications may be downloaded from calmzoo.org or picked up at the zoo.
For more information, call CALM at 661-872-2256.
