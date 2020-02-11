The California Living Museum will host its annual Wildlife Rehabilitation Program training classes on March 21 and 22.
The classes will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the zoo. Volunteers will help CALM's animal keepers in the rehabilitation center and will learn how to care for more than 900 injured and orphaned animals, according to a news release.
Classes are limited to 30 people and a $20 materials fee will be charged. The deadline to apply is March 12 by 4 p.m., according to the release.
In addition, the California Coast Room Interpreter training class will take place March 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the zoo. Interpreters will educate visitors about the California Coast sea life, according to the release.
Those interested must submit to fingerprinting and a T.B. test at their expense. Deadline to apply is March 9 by 4 p.m.
All volunteers and interpreters must be at least 18 years old. All attendees are required to give a yearly commitment to the program with a minimum time requirement of eight hours for the rehabilitation program and four hours a month for CCR interpreters, according to the release.
For more information call CALM at 872-2256.
