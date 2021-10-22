Train rams into, kills Delano woman

A Delano woman died Wednesday after a train hit her, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
Veronica Ranon De Macabalin, 82, died Wednesday morning at Cecil Avenue and High Street in Delano.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 145,962
Deaths: 1,644
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 136,159
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 97.14
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 97.43
Updated: 10/21/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.