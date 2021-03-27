Traffic stopped as police bring suicidal woman to safety

Traffic was stopped on Highway 99 at Ming Avenue and on the surface streets above early Saturday as officers talked down a woman they said was suicidal, Bakersfield Police said.
BPD and California Highway Patrol officers called to the area at 1:20 a.m. found a woman standing over the freeway outside the barrier fence.
A BPD officer who is on the department's Crisis Negotiation Team and another officer who formerly was on the team talked the woman off the bridge after nearly two hours, BPD reported.
BPD said the negotiators were working their normal hours, "which resulted in a timely response and a successful resolution." Kern County Mental Health also assisted.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.