Traffic control has been scheduled Thursday and Friday on Wible Road between Brundage Lane and Belle Terrace.
Traffic control units will be present in the area between 8 a.m. and noon each day, according to the city of Bakersfield. Traffic could be stopped for up to 10 minutes at a time, the city said in a news release. The stoppages is expected to impact both directions of traffic.
Construction crews will be removing falsework overhangs and installing electrical brackets on the newly-widened bridge crossing the roadway, the city said. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the area.
The city said construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.