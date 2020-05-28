Traffic control has been scheduled for the State Route 43/Stockdale Highway roundabout Monday and Tuesday to remove a temporary concrete barrier rail and for final roadway paving.
Traffic could be stopped for 15-minute increments between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to a news release from the city of Bakersfield.
All directions of travel will be impacted, the news release states. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time if they travel this route.
The city asks drivers to slow down and watch for workers and equipment while traveling through the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.