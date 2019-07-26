Motorists should anticipate traffic delays on Wible Road from Tuesday through Aug. 2 due to ongoing construction.
Traffic control will be needed between Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace while the contractor removes falsework from the new northbound State Route 99 to eastbound State Route 58 connector bridge. Flagging personnel will be stopping traffic for up to 10 minutes at a time between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Installation of shoring for the new retaining wall along northbound State Route 99 will require the closure of southbound Wible Road between Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue. This closure is also expected to be in effect between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 2.
Southbound vehicles will be detoured at Belle Terrace. The detour route will follow Belle Terrace to H Street, south to Ming Avenue, then west on Ming Avenue to return to Wible Road. Northbound Wible Road is expected to remain open while this work is underway.
Motorists are advised to select alternate routes or allow sufficient time to reach their destinations if they must travel on Wible Road during this period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.