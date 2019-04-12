Traffic on eastbound Truxtun Avenue will be impacted by a lane closure early next week.
The outside eastbound lane on Truxtun Avenue will be closed near Highway 99 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday while crews install a gutter in the area, according to project managers.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible. The work is not expected to impact westbound lanes.
