Motorists should anticipate delays at the Highway 43 (Enos Lane) and Stockdale Highway intersection this weekend for roadway paving and re-striping operations, according to a news release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Traffic control is expected to begin Friday at 4 a.m., with flagging personnel stopping vehicles in the area for up to 15 minutes at a time until 6 p.m. Traffic control will impact northbound and southbound traffic.
On Saturday, a full closure of Highway 43 on the south side of Stockdale Highway will take place between 4 a.m. and 6 p.m. Northbound and southbound motorists will need to detour around the closure via Interstate 5. Stockdale Highway will remain open for east-west traffic.
On Monday, traffic control will affect all directions of travel at the intersection, as construction crews complete restriping operations. Traffic will be shifted onto a new temporary roadway on the south side of Stockdale Highway. Access to Highway 43 on the north side of Stockdale Highway will close on Monday and will remain closed through the end of the year.
Motorists should anticipate having to stop for up to 15 minutes at a time between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday and again on Tuesday while the contractor places a temporary concrete barrier rail.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow sufficient time to reach their destinations if they must travel through this intersection during these time periods.
