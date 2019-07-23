Road work will require traffic control on Wible Road, between Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace, Wednesday through Friday.
The traffic control is a result of the Belle Terrace Operational Improvements project, which is scheduled to remove falsework from the new northbound State Route 99 to eastbound State Route 58 connector bridge.
Flagging personnel will be stopping traffic for up to 10 minutes at a time between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Motorists are advised to select alternate routes or allow sufficient time to reach their destinations if they must travel on Wible Road during this period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.