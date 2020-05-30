The city has scheduled traffic control for the Highway 43 (Enos Lane) and Stockdale Highway roundabout on Monday and Tuesday to remove the temporary concrete barrier and for final paving.
Traffic will be stopped for up to 15 minutes at a time from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and impacting all directions, the city reported.
