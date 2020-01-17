Falsework across Real Road is set to continue being set by the contractors for the Centennial Corridor Mainline, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The work will require a one-way traffic control between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from Monday to Friday. It will take place between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, according to TRIP.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destinations, otherwise expect up to 10 minutes of delays, according to TRIP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.