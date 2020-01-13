Contractors for the Centennial Corridor Mainline will begin setting bridge falsework across Real Road on Wednesday, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The work will require one-way traffic control on Real Road between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive on Wednesday and continue through Friday, according to TRIP.
Flagged personnel will stop traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each work day. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destination. Otherwise, a delay of up to 10 minutes is anticipated, according to TRIP.
