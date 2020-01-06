Traffic control will be needed for Highway 43 and Stockdale Highway this week. Contractors for the new roundabout plan to complete paving operations for the project on Tuesday and to stripe the new roadway on Thursday and Friday, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The operation will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Traffic control will be required during this time. Flagging personnel will need to stop traffic on Highway 43 and Stockdale Highway, according to TRIP.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destinations. Otherwise motorists should anticipate having to stop up to 10 minutes, according to TRIP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.