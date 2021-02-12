The Thomas Roads Improvement Program issued two traffic alerts for the coming week.
Starting Monday, traffic will be reversed on Real Road, south of Stockdale Highway, during daytime hours. A single lane will remain open with flagging to direct traffic. This closure is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
It's expected to last a week to allow for slope concrete paving work.
Also, a nighttime closure has been scheduled for northbound Highway 99 to the eastbound Highway 58 freeway connector. It's scheduled for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday to remove column forms just south of the connector.
During the closure, traffic will be routed onto Ming Avenue traveling east to Union Avenue, then north to enter the Highway 58 on-ramp.