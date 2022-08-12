 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic advisories issued for Highway 99 roadwork

Slide Traffic Alert

A nighttime lane closure has been scheduled for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday, according to city of Bakersfield officials.

The closure is needed for the installation of falsework.

Coronavirus Cases