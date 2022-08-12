Traffic advisories issued for Highway 99 roadwork

A nighttime lane closure has been scheduled for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday, according to city of Bakersfield officials.
The closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
During this closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, travel west to Wible Road, north on Wible Road to California Avenue, and then west on California, where they can re-enter the northbound lanes of Highway 99.
A nighttime closure also has been scheduled from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between California Avenue and Belle Terrace.
The closure will take place for the installation of falsework.
During this closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at California Avenue, travel east to Wible
Road, south on Wible Road to Ming Avenue and then west on Ming Avenue where they can re-enter the southbound lanes of Highway 99.
The California Highway Patrol will be monitoring both construction zones.